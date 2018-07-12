Ledyard National Bank Has $2.08 Million Holdings in FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV (QDEF)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV (NYSEARCA:QDEF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.67% of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV by 14.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV opened at $45.26 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from FLEXSHARES TR/QLTY DIVID DEFENSIV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

