Land Securities Group plc (LAND) Receives GBX 993.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 993.30 ($13.22).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.98) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.31) to GBX 990 ($13.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.31) to GBX 990 ($13.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 947.70 ($12.62) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 900.20 ($11.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,141 ($15.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

