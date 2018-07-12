Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,895,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,678,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,335,000 after buying an additional 516,453 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 17,919.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 398,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 396,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research opened at $169.26 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $148.26 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. Lam Research had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.10.

In related news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,330 shares of company stock worth $8,322,796. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.