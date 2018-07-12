Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 263,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 68,724 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global opened at $73.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.08. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 51.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,880.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 17,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,356,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

