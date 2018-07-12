Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $160,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

Shares of TECK opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.