KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Shares of Alibaba Group opened at $187.42 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $146.85 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $493.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

