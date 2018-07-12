Kennametal (KMT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kennametal earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4739368283185 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Kennametal opened at $36.12 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kennametal will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kennametal from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

