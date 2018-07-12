KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases New Holdings in KeyCorp (KEY)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 139.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of KeyCorp opened at $19.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

