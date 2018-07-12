KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $1.87 Million Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15,840.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,489,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 734,145 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $281,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,853.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $3,542,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,178. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion opened at $74.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $75.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.