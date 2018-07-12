JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 26,450 Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of GameStop worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 38.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,409,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after acquiring an additional 548,437 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 55.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GameStop in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GameStop from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of GameStop opened at $14.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

