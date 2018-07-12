JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,222,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 358,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,868,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,057,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 54.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 147,359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 278.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 129,316 shares in the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.30 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Under Armour Inc Class A stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.26.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc Class A Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

