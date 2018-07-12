Jones Energy (JONE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.41. 10,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,308,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JONE. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. analysts predict that Jones Energy Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonny Jones sold 214,410 shares of Jones Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $81,475.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JONE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Energy during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Energy by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 89,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jones Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jones Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 249,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

