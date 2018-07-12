Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.60.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $126.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

