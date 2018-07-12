Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Busey Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,761,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,993,000 after purchasing an additional 590,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,159,000 after acquiring an additional 551,632 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,127,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,437,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 383,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $126.24 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $338.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

