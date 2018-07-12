JMP Securities Raises salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target to $163.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $145.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 322.78, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $40,681.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $313,629.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,363,520 and have sold 609,225 shares worth $79,189,766. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

