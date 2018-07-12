Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s FY2018 Earnings (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a report issued on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMTD. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of TD Ameritrade opened at $55.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $29,191,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 35,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

