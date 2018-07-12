Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (SZGPY)

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get SALZGITTER AG/ADR alerts:

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR opened at $4.37 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALZGITTER AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.