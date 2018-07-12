Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Franks International NV’s Q2 2018 Earnings (FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Franks International in a report released on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Franks International had a negative net margin of 38.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

FI stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Franks International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Franks International news, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,962.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Burney J. Jr. Latiolais sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $100,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,769,863 shares of company stock worth $13,381,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 830,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

