Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.81.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $106.39 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 132,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 340,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 60,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,726.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,488,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

