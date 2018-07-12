JD.Com (JD) Lifted to “Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.
JD.Com stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 63.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551,633 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $87,487,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in JD.Com by 23.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $57,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.