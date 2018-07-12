JD.Com (JD) Lifted to “Buy” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

JD.Com stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 63.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551,633 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $87,487,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in JD.Com by 23.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth about $57,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

