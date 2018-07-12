Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) PT Raised to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $123,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total transaction of $31,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,780 shares of company stock worth $3,644,115. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,950 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
