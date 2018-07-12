Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) PT Raised to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $179.88 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $444.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $123,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total transaction of $31,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,780 shares of company stock worth $3,644,115. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,950 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

