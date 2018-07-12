Jane Street Group LLC Takes $290,000 Position in American States Water Co (AWR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $55,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,670.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $360,288. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

