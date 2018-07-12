Jane Street Group LLC Has $307,000 Stake in FLEXSHARES TR/RL ASSETS ALLOCATIO (ASET)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in FLEXSHARES TR/RL ASSETS ALLOCATIO (NASDAQ:ASET) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.63% of FLEXSHARES TR/RL ASSETS ALLOCATIO worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ASET stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. FLEXSHARES TR/RL ASSETS ALLOCATIO has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This is a boost from FLEXSHARES TR/RL ASSETS ALLOCATIO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd.

