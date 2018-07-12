Jane Street Group LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems opened at $29.99 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $121,119.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $786,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $11,843,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,124.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,588 shares of company stock valued at $18,910,751 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

