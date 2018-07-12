J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 817,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,020,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 486,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 263,823 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 828,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,992,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,045,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $12,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,800 shares of company stock worth $30,724,257. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

