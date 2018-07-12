ITE Group (ITE) Lifted to Hold at Peel Hunt

ITE Group (LON:ITE) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($2.00). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ITE Group opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.13) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197 ($2.62).

Get ITE Group alerts:

ITE Group (LON:ITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). ITE Group had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

In related news, insider Richard Last purchased 93,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £64,817.22 ($86,296.39). Also, insider Mark Shashoua purchased 53,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £75,012 ($99,869.52). Insiders have acquired 377,138 shares of company stock valued at $44,572,922 over the last 90 days.

About ITE Group

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

Receive News & Ratings for ITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.