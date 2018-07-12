ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (FLOT) Stake Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 179,909 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

