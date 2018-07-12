iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 630.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the first quarter worth $217,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index in the first quarter worth $247,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value Index alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index opened at $134.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.6299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value Index

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.