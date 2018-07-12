iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Shares Bought by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,510,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,993,000 after purchasing an additional 599,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,982,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,164,000 after purchasing an additional 399,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 7,153.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,500,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,270,000 after purchasing an additional 564,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index opened at $167.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.5952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

