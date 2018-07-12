iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) Position Trimmed by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,683,169 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 18,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 62.8% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2899 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

