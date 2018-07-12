Iress (IRE) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Iress (ASX:IRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Iress opened at A$11.87 ($8.86) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Iress has a twelve month low of A$9.81 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of A$13.40 ($10.00).

Iress Company Profile

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

