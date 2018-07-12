Investors Sell Duke Energy (DUK) on Strength (DUK)

Investors sold shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $41.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.73 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Duke Energy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Duke Energy traded up $0.88 for the day and closed at $79.52

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

