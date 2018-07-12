Investors Purchase Large Volume of Daqo New Energy Put Options (DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,921 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 961% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 put options.

Daqo New Energy opened at $37.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.53. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 226,749.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 578,210 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 377,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,205,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

