Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VF (VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,557 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,702% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $5,533,093.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get VF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,438,000 after purchasing an additional 699,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,971,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 408,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of VF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 393,818 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. VF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that VF will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.