International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Given a GBX 710 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 710 ($9.45) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 770 ($10.25) to GBX 730 ($9.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.59) to GBX 590 ($7.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cfra set a GBX 780 ($10.38) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 713.19 ($9.50).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 682.80 ($9.09) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 516 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 680.60 ($9.06).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

