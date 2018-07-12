Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (TRUP) CEO Sells $152,720.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $152,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $156,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $131,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $104,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $106,880.00.

TRUP stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 412,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 118,780 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,130,000. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,638.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,863 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

