Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells $705,350.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $705,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $1,388,300.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $693,650.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $683,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $675,050.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $1,341,700.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $1,391,200.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $695,450.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $2,058,900.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $670,050.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $665,450.00.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $145.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 13,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 82.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 317.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

