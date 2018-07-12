Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $295,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $40,132.50.

On Thursday, July 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,250 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $233,197.50.

On Friday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $132,912.50.

On Tuesday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,713 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $202,469.89.

On Thursday, June 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $118,912.50.

On Friday, June 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $38,287.50.

On Monday, June 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $114,772.50.

On Monday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $252,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 6,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $328,380.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $257,950.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.74. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.57 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 23.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CorVel by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in CorVel by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

