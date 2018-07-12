Insider Buying: Glen Eagle Resources Inc (GER) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER) insider Denis Lavigueur acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

Denis Lavigueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 6th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 20,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 30,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Denis Lavigueur acquired 500 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Denis Lavigueur acquired 70,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Denis Lavigueur acquired 50,000 shares of Glen Eagle Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

Glen Eagle Resources opened at C$0.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Glen Eagle Resources Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

