Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $984.56 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ingles Markets by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.