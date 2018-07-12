Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $117,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $130,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

