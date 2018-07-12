Ifs Securities Lowers Wayfair (W) to Market Perform

Ifs Securities lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $117.17 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $131,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,480,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.