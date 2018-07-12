IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,586 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14,388.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 161,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Nomura increased their target price on Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of Ecolab opened at $141.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.