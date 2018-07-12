IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,183,978,000 after buying an additional 242,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after buying an additional 736,465 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,116,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,508,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,599,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,309,000 after buying an additional 129,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $875,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,944,995. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $144.65 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

