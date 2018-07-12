IAMGOLD Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (IMG)

IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

TSE IMG opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$6.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.87.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$397.57 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

In other IAMGOLD news, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$279,549.00. Also, insider Benjamin Richard Little sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$480,070.00. Insiders sold a total of 156,167 shares of company stock worth $759,619 in the last ninety days.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

