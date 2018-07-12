Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 955.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,920,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,172 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Walmart by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,339,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,131,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,826,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Argus raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

