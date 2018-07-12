HSBC Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday, June 18th. equinet set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.86 ($16.12).

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €13.29 ($15.45) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

