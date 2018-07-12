HRG Group Inc (HRG) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of HRG Group Inc (NYSE:HRG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HRG Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRG. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HRG Group by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HRG Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,371,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of HRG Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,269,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HRG Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,178,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,160 shares during the period. Finally, Roystone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HRG Group in the first quarter worth $14,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HRG Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HRG Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

NYSE:HRG opened at $13.61 on Thursday. HRG Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter. HRG Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.05%.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories.

