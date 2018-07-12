Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Stake Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 16,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $322,825.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,620.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,804. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

