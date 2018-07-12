Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Bonds Trading 3.3% Higher

An issue of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) debt rose 3.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2020. The debt is now trading at $79.25. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

HOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Hornbeck Offshore Services stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $188.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 59.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 150,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 722.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 74,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

